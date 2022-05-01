LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday, two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job.

New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. He had one year left on his contract.

The Bears acquired Foles – the Super Bowl 52 MVP for Philadelphia – from Jacksonville in March 2020. Trubisky started the first two games that year.

Foles replaced him during a comeback win at Atlanta, then went 2-5 starting the next seven games. Trubisky went back into the starting lineup with Foles nursing a hip and glute injury.

Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.

