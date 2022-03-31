FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)Safety Dean Marlowe, who set a career high with 67 tackles while starting nine games for Detroit in 2021, has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons announced the signing on Thursday.

Marlowe, 29, began his career by playing three seasons with Carolina before two seasons with Buffalo.

Marlowe may compete with second-year player Richie Grant, a second-round draft pick in 2021, for a starting job.

Marlowe had two interceptions with Buffalo in 2020. He had a fumble recovery and two passes defensed with the Lions last season.

The Falcons have made their secondary a focus in free agency. They also signed former Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward and former Chicago cornerback Teez Tabor.

