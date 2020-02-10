Ex-NFL player sentenced for being drunk, armed at meeting

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP)A former professional football player was given two days in jail and two years of probation for being drunk and armed with a handgun at a county supervisors meeting in northern Iowa.

Mike Stensrud, 63, a Winnebago County supervisor, was sentenced Friday to the probation and 90 days of jail time, but 88 days were suspended.

He drank alcohol from a cup during the May 21 meeting in Forest City, and a breath test showed his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit for driving, court records say. Stensrud acknowledged having a pistol, which an officer found in one of Stensrud’s pockets, police said.

He has said he sought treatment for his drinking earlier last year and was sober until the day of the meeting.

Stensrud, who played at Iowa State before going pro, was in the NFL for a decade before retiring in 1989. Stensrud has served on the Winnebago County board since 2009.