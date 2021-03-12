Eagles have cap issues, can’t make splash in free agency

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-11-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LT Jason Peters, DB Jalen Mills, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, DE Vinny Curry, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, QB Nate Sudfeld, DT Hassaan Ridgeway, TE Richard Rodgers, LB Duke Riley, S Rudy Ford, RB Corey Clement, L Nate Gerry.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Josh Perkins, P Cameron Johnston.

NEEDS: The Eagles are a rebuilding team with massive cap issues and plenty of holes on the roster. They’re unlikely to make a big splash in free agency. Rather, they need to build through the draft and will look for inexpensive options in free agency at various spots, including backup quarterback, secondary, linebacker. Philadelphia has tough decisions to make on veteran players to get under the cap. Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is a likely cap casualty.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $17 million over the cap.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL