MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill briefly left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury before returning for the final drive of the first half.

Hill appeared to be hurt running a route in the second quarter with Jets cornerback Ahmad ”Sauce” Gardner in coverage and went into the Dolphins medical tent.

The Dolphins, playing with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback, need Hill, their leading receiver.

Hill had two receptions for 23 yards in the first half of a must-win game for the Dolphins, who are vying for the AFC’s last wild-card spot.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL