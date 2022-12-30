SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas, even after returning to practice for two days this week.

Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11. He took part in practice on Thursday and Friday on a limited basis but isn’t quite ready to play.

”He did good,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. ”He was able to do individual with us, run a bunch of routes and then finish the rest of it on the side, so he’s getting there and right on schedule.”

Shanahan said Samuel has a chance to return for the regular-season finale next week against Arizona, which would provide a big boost for the NFC champion 49ers (11-4) before the start of the playoffs in two weeks.

Samuel has 54 catches for 612 yards and two TDs, along 228 yards rushing and three TD runs this season.

The Niners also are close to getting running back Elijah Mitchell back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 27.

Mitchell was slated to return to practice this week before being sent home with an illness. Shanahan said the Niners will plan to open Mitchell’s practice window next week.

San Francisco will also be without defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) for another week, but he could be ready by the start of the playoffs.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. are questionable with ankle injuries.

