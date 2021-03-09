Cost-cutting Falcons release veteran guard James Carpenter

ATLANTA (AP)The Atlanta Falcons have saved almost $4 million from the 2021 salary cap by cutting veteran offensive guard James Carpenter.

Tuesday’s move comes after the team already cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing two veterans, safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey.

More cuts are expected. The Falcons remain almost $12 million over the projected salary cap of $180 million and they face a major overhaulwith new coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

Fontenot said last week the Falcons, coming off a 4-12 season, will have to be creative in how they build the roster for 2021.

Carpenter, who signed with Atlanta as a free agent in 2019, started a combined 24 games the last two seasons, including 13 games at left guard in 2020.

Carpenter, 31, was a first-round selection by Seattle in the 2011 draft. He has played in 217 regular-season games, including 121 starts, in 10 seasons, and two Super Bowls.

