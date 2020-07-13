Breaking News
Man dies, another in police custody after shooting in Batesville

Chargers safety Teamer suspended first 4 games of season

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)Los Angeles Chargers safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the first four regular-season games due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the league said Monday.

Teamer played in seven games as a rookie last season with six starts. He posted 39 tackles and had an interception during a Week 7 loss at Tennessee.

Teamer made LA’s roster last year as an undrafted free agent. He is eligible to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games. His suspension will begin the Monday before the Chargers’ first regular-season game, which is scheduled to be Sept. 13 at Cincinnati.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Virtual Adoption Avaailable Throught the Following Links

 

Little Rock Animal Village Dogs – https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/adoptable-dogs

 

Little Rock Animal Village Cats – https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/adoptable-cats 

 

Human Society of Pulaski County Dogs –  https://warmhearts.org/adoptable-dogs/ 

 

Humane Society of Pulaski County Cats – https://warmhearts.org/adoptable-cats/

 

ArkanPaws  – http://www.arkanpaws.org/adoptables.html

 

Maumelle Friends of the Animals – https://maumellefoa.org/dogs/

 

Maumelle Friends of the Animals –  https://maumellefoa.org/cats/

 

City of Bryant Dogs/Cats – https://www.cityofbryant.com/1091/Adopt-a-Pet

 

The Humane Society of Saline County Dogs – https://www.hssaline.org/dogs

 

The Humane Society of Saline County Cats – https://www.hssaline.org/cats

 

Trending Stories