Cardinals face tough choices on which veterans to keep

BOSTON (AP)The Patriots took a step back on defense last season. It's prompted Bill Belichick to focus a lot of attention - and money - on that side of the ball at the unofficial start of free agency.

A person familiar with the deal said Monday the Patriots have agreed to sign edge rusher Matt Judon to a four-year, $56 million deal - including $32 million guaranteed - for the the former Baltimore Ravens standout who totaled 15 1/2 sacks in earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2019 and 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced; new contracts can't be finalized until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.