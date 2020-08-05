Cardinals add depth with safety Brice, receiver Patton

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Cardinals have added depth to their roster by signing safety Kentrell Brice and receiver Andre Patton.

The 25-year-old Brice was recently released by the Chicago Bears. He played three seasons for the Green Bay Packers from 2016-18 and appeared in 36 games, including 14 starts, after coming into the league as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana Tech.

Patton played in 13 games last season, including five starts, for the Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year-old spent two years on the Chargers’ practice squad before jumping to the active roster last season. The former Rutgers standout had six catches for 56 yards and also made three special teams tackles in 2019 before being released on Aug. 1.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL