Bills sign Steven Sims to boost depleted receiver position

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Steven Sims on Wednesday to address an injury- and coronavirus-depleted position.

Sims spent his first two NFL seasons in Washington, where he had 61 catches for 575 yards and scored seven touchdowns, including one rushing and another on a kickoff return, in 28 career games.

The Bills suddenly are thin at receiver as they prepare to close their preseason schedule by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis must spend five days in self-quarantine after being placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday. Veterans Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders aren’t expected to see much – if any – playing time against the Packers, with both recently returning to practice after missing several weeks due to injuries.

Sims’ special teams experience is also considered valuable due to the uncertain status of Buffalo’s top two returners, Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson.

McKenzie missed practice on Wednesday and was spotted with his left arm in a sling along the sideline. He was hurt in practice a day earlier in a collision with safety Jordan Poyer. Stevenson injured a foot returning a punt 79 yards for a touchdown in a 41-15 win at Chicago last weekend.

