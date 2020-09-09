Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Aaron Rodgers’ loss in Green Bay is the Bills’ gain after Buffalo signed receiver Jake Kumerow to its practice squad on Tuesday, three days after he was cut by the Packers.

The Packers’ decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday. And it came on the heels of Rodgers calling Kumerow ”super reliable” while discussing Green Bay’s receivers.

Kumerow caught a touchdown pass in each of his first two seasons in Green Bay, and had 12 receptions for 219 yards last year. An undrafted free agent, he played on two Division III national championship teams at Wisconsin-Whitewater under Lance Liepold, who is now coaching at the University at Buffalo.

The 6-foot-4 Kumerow provides the Bills added depth at receiver, especially with rookie Isaiah Hodgins’ status uncertain. Hodgins was placed on injured reserve Sunday because of a shoulder injury, and general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the player needing surgery.

The Bills’ practice squad also includes former CFL receiver Duke Williams. Led by the established trio of Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley, Buffalo has six receivers on its active roster as it prepares to open the season at home against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Buffalo opened a spot for Kumerow by releasing offensive lineman Brandon Walton.

The Bills made a separate move in signing defensive tackle Chris Slayton to the practice squad and releasing tight end Nate Becker. Slayton, cut by the Giants on Saturday, was selected in the seventh round by New York last year, and spent much of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad.

Also Tuesday, the Bills waived fullback Pat DiMarco with an injury settlement. DiMarco was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury on Friday and was in the final year of his contract.

