ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills reached agreements on Monday to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich before they were eligible to become unrestricted free agents this week.

Martin agreed to a three-year contract following his first season in Buffalo, in which his 47.7 average yards per punt ranked third on the team’s single-season list. The 10-year veteran was signed by the Bills in September after the team abruptly released rookie Matt Araiza, who was accused in a civil lawsuit of being involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl while at San Diego State.

The 33-year-old Martin spent his first seven NFL seasons in Detroit and two in Denver.

Matakevich is set to return for a fourth season in Buffalo after agreeing to a one-year contract. The seventh-year player, who spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, has spent a majority of his career being used in special team roles.

The agreements were reached in advance of the NFL’s signing period, which opens Wednesday.

