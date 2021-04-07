Bills agree to sign OG Forrest Lamp to 1-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract on Wednesday in continuing a series of offseason moves to add experienced offensive line depth.

Lamp spent the past four seasons with the Chargers, and was one of two Los Angeles linemen to play every offensive snap last season. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Lamp was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Western Kentucky.

He missed his entire rookie season after tearing a ligament in his right knee during training camp. He was also limited to playing seven games in 2019 due to a leg injury.

Lamp has 18 starts in 25 career games.

Lamp is expected to compete for a backup job on a Bills line that returns all five starters. Buffalo also added Jamil Douglas and Bobby Hart in free agency.

