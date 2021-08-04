Bears sign veteran linebacker Ogletree to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ogletree has started all but one of the 95 games he has played in since the St. Louis Rams drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in 2013 out of Georgia. He has 7 1/2 sacks and 12 interceptions in eight seasons for the Rams, Giants and Jets.

Ogletree was signed to the Jets’ practice squad in Week 1 last season, then got released after recording three tackles in two games.

