Bears re-sign LB Danny Trevathan to 3-year extension

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran inside linebacker Danny Trevathan to a three-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

The team announced the move Friday. Trevathan has 327 tackles in four seasons with Bears and 602 overall in eight years with Chicago and Denver. He played on a Super Bowl champion with the Broncos.

The Bears value his leadership and production. But he has missed 18 of 64 games for Chicago, including seven last season because of a gruesome elbow injury.

”Bringing Danny back is a key re-signing for us,” general manager Ryan Pace said. ”Not only is he a great inside linebacker and great leader on our team, he is a big part of our culture. We are proud to have him under contract in Chicago for three more seasons.”

The Bears went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4.

