Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks out against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Chicago Bears’ defensive line won’t have Akiem Hicks for Sunday’s night game against the Green Bay Packers.

Hicks is missing a fourth straight game with an ankle injury. The Bears listed him as questionable on Friday’s injury report but ruled him out Saturday.

However the Bears are getting Mario Edwards Jr. back. Edwards is active for Sunday’s game. He hasn’t played since Oct. 31 because of injured ribs.

The Bears also had announced Saturday that cornerback Teez Tabor wouldn’t play against the Packers because of an illness.

Other inactive players for the Bears include quarterback Andy Dalton, running back Ryan Nall, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and tight end Jesper Horstead.

Dalton, who has an injured left hand, had started the Bears’ past two games because rookie quarterback Justin Fields was out because of broken ribs. Fields is starting Sunday’s game with Nick Foles backing him up.

The Packers’ inactive players are safety Vernon Scott, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

Green Bay also is missing wide receiver Randall Cobb, who went on injured reserve Saturday. Cobb suffered a core injury in the Packers’ previous game, a 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is available for the Packers. Green Bay activated him off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

