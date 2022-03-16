LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year extension and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Scales has played in 88 games over six seasons with the Bears and one with the Baltimore Ravens. He made a career-high four special teams tackles in 2021.

Simmons, a 2020 seventh-round pick out of Tennessee State, played in his first two career games last season.

The Bears went 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, replacing them with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

—

