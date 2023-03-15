The New Orleans Saints and running back Jamaal Williams agreed on a $12 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the agreement, said it includes $8 million in guaranteed money. Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns while running for a career-best 1,066 yards with the Detroit Lions last season. Williams played four seasons with the Packers before joining the Lions in 2021. He has averaged 4.0 yards per carry in his career. Williams joins five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara in the backfield. Kamara is facing a potential suspension for legal troubles. Last month, a grand jury in Nevada indicted Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others on two criminal counts in connection with an alleged beating at a Las Vegas nightclub last February.

Williams has 3,652 yards rushing, 160 receptions for 1,191 yards and 38 total TDs in six seasons. — AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL