AP source: Saints’ Davis agrees to 3-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Saints linebacker Demario Davis has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $27 million, a person familiar with the situation said Sunday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. It was first reported by Fox Sports.

Davis, an eight-year veteran, is entering his third season with New Orleans. In each of his first two seasons, he has started every game and had at least 110 tackles in each campaign.

Davis also made five tackles, sacked Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and assisted on another tackle in New Orleans’ 34-23 victory over the Buccaneers in the 2020 season opener on Sunday.

While coach Saints Sean Payton declined to comment on Davis’ contract after the game, he noted, ”Obviously, he’s one of our leaders. He’s a physical player. He runs well and he’s found his niche here.”

Payton also noted that he was proud of Davis for the roles he’s taken both on defense and as an advocate for social and racial justice, adding that Davis’ leadeship in the locker room is ”fantastic.”

