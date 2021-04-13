AP source: RB Bernard agrees to 1-year deal with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Running back Giovani Bernard has agreed to a one-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move, adding yet another offensive playmaker for Tom Brady, had not been announced.

Bernard was released this month after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round in 2013. In addition to rushing for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns, the 29-year-old has 342 receptions for 2,867 yards and 11 TDs.

With the Bucs, he joins a talented collection of playmakers that includes running backs Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and Ke’Shawn Vaughn; receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

The Super Bowl champs will return all 22 starters next season. The addition of the versatile Bernard bolsters the team’s depth.

Bernard started 10 games for the Bengals last season, averaging 3.4 yards per carry and finishing with 416 yards and three touchdowns rushing while adding 47 receptions for 355 yards and another three TDs.

Overall, he started 30 of 115 games he appeared in with the Bengals and has never had fewer than 30 receptions in a season.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL