The New York Jets are re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.

Zuerlein won a training camp competition last summer with Eddy Pineiro and had a solid first season with the Jets, including kicking a franchise-record 60-yard field goal.

After a few years of inconsistency at the kicker spot, the Jets made re-signing the steady Zuerlein a priority in free agency. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal.

ESPN first reported the agreement between Zuerlein and the Jets. Terms of the deal weren’t immediately available.

While the Jets continue to wait for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to decide on his playing future and if he would approve a trade to New York, they have begun to shore up other areas of the roster.

The Jets agreed to terms on a trade with Baltimore last Thursday to acquire safety Chuck Clark. They also re-signed linebacker Quincy Williams to a three-year deal on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Zuerlein, who signed a one-year contract with the Jets last March, went 30 of 37 on field goal attempts – including 6 of 11 from 50 or more yards. He was 5 for 5 at Minnesota in Week 13, including the 60-yarder. Zuerlein also converted 28 of his 29 extra-point attempts.

That came after the Jets went through seven kickers in the previous three seasons.

Zuerlein was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2012 out of Missouri Western State. He has one of the strongest kicking legs in the league and had a career-best 61-yard field goal in 2015. Zuerlein was a first-team All-Pro two years later, when he also made his only Pro Bowl while making 38 of 40 field goal tries.

He was signed to a three-year deal by Dallas as a free agent in 2020, but was cut by the Cowboys last March.

For his career, Zuerlein has made 82.1% of his field goals.

