1  of  8
Breaking News
LIST: Arkansas closings, schedule changes over coronavirus concerns Cher postpones Saturday’s North Little Rock performance due to coronavirus concerns, rescheduled to Sept. 20 5 new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, total now 6 WATCH LIVE AT 1:30: Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of ADH gives update on state’s coronavirus response, school closures expected LR mayor issues declaration of emergency over coronavirus concerns SEC cancels remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville The Latest: Visitors banned from US Congress due to virus Dow falls 1,700 points as Trump’s crisis response underwhelms traders, slams stocks
1  of  10
Closings
Bauxite School District Benton School District Bryant School District Dollarway School District Jacksonville North Pulaski SD Little Rock School District North Little Rock School District Pine Bluff School District Pulaski Co. Special School District White Hall School District

AP source: Dolphins won’t pick up contact option on Kilgore

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP)A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins have decided not to pick up a contact option on center Daniel Kilgore, and he’ll become a free agent next week.

The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because it hadn’t been announced.

Kilgore started 13 games for the Dolphins last season, when they ranked 27th in offense and went 5-11. The team is expected to have four new starters in the offensive line in 2020.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story