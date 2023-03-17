The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Gardner Minshew have agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal, said Minshew’s contract is worth up to $5.5 million, including incentives.

Minshew was 1-3 in four starts filling in for Jalen Hurts over the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He reunites with Shane Steichen, the Colts’ new coach who was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator.

Minshew, a sixth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2019, was 7-13 as starter in two seasons with the Jaguars. He has completed 62.8% of his passes for 6,632 yards, 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in four seasons.

The Colts have had different starting quarterback for five straight seasons, and this year will make it six in a row after Matt Ryan was released.

Indianapolis has the No. 4 overall pick in the draft and is expected to select a quarterback.

The team is not interested in 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the person said. Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tender from the Baltimore Ravens, can sign an offer sheet with any team. If the Ravens don’t match the offer, they would receive two first-round picks.

