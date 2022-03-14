The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones on a three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal won’t become official until Wednesday with the start of the NFL’s new year, confirmed the deal. It was first reported by the NFL Network, which said the deal was worth $30 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Jones is coming off a career-best season in San Francisco in which he collected 56 tackles, including 10 for a loss, with three QB hits, two sacks and two forced fumbles. His 14 stops for loss or no gain last season were second in the league to Aaron Donald’s 17, according to Pro Football Focus.

After last week’s blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were relatively quiet when the league’s legal tampering period began Monday. But by the evening, Denver had made another splash.

Jones has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the 49ers, who drafted him in the sixth round out of the University of Mississippi in 2017.

The Broncos also re-signed two of their restricted free agents Monday, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, a candidate to start at right tackle in 2022, and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, who expects a bigger role in new head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s West Coast offense. Beck recently was named the national Salute to Service award winner.

Also Monday, the Broncos added free agent guard Ben Braden, who played in a combined 13 games for Green Bay over the last two seasons.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL