The National Football League’s Defensive Rookie of the Year named by the Associated Press and selected each year by a nationwide panel of media:

2022 – Sauce Gardner, DB, New York Jets

2021 – Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas

2020 – Chase Young, Edge, Washington

2019 – Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco

2018 – Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis

2017 – Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans

2016 – Joey Bosa, DE, San Diego

2015 – Marcus Peters, Kansas City, CB

2014 – Aaron Donald, St. Louis, DT

2013 – Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets, DT

2012 – Luke Kuechly, Carolina, LB

2011 – Von Miller, Denver, LB

2010 – Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, DT

2009 – Brian Cushing, Houston, LB

2008 – Jerod Mayo, New England, LB

2007 – Patrick Willis, San Francisco, LB

2006 – DeMeco Ryans, Houston, LB

2005 – Shawne Merriman, San Diego, LB

2004 – Jonathan Vilma, New York Jets, LB

2003 – Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, LB

2002 – Julius Peppers, Carolina, DE

2001 – Kendrell Bell, Pittsburgh, LB

2000 – Brian Urlacher, Chicago, LB

1999 – Jevon Kearse, Tennessee, DE

1998 – Charles Woodson, Oakland, CB

1997 – Peter Boulware, Baltimore, LB

1996 – Simeon Rice, Arizona, DE

1995 – Hugh Douglas, New York Jets, DE

1994 – Tim Bowens, Miami, T

1993 – Dana Stubblefield, San Francisco, T

1992 – Dale Carter, Kansas City, CB

1991 – Mike Croel, Denver, LB

1990 – Mark Carrier, Chicago, S

1989 – Derrick Thomas, Kansas City, LB

1988 – Erik McMillan, N.Y. Jets, S

1987 – Shane Conlan, Buffalo, LB

1986 – John Offerdahl, Miami, LB

1985 – Duane Bickett, Indianapolis, LB

1984 – Bill Maas, Kansas City, NT

1983 – Vernon Maxwell, Baltimore, LB

1982 – Chip Banks, Cleveland, LB

1981 – Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1980 – Buddy Curry, Atlanta, LB, and Al Richardson, Atlanta, LB

1979 – Jim Haslett, Buffalo, LB

1978 – Al Baker, Detroit, E

1977 – A.J. Duhe, Miami, T

1976 – Mike Haynes, New England, S

1975 – Robert Brazile, Houston, LB

1974 – Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh, LB

1973 – Wally Chambers, Chicago, T

1972 – Willie Buchanon, Green Bay, CB

1971 – Isiah Robertson, Los Angeles, LB

1970 – Bruce Taylor, San Francisco, CB

1969 – Joe Greene, Pittsburgh, T

1968 – Claude Humphrey, Atlanta, E

1967 – Lem Barney, Detroit, CB