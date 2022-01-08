49ers get reinforcements for secondary before Rams game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers got major reinforcements for their depleted secondary with four key players being activated to play in the crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Niners activated safety Jimmie Ward and cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and K’Waun Williams from the COVID-19 list on Saturday. All three players tested positive earlier in the week but have been cleared to play.

San Francisco activated rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas from the COVID-19 list on Friday, leaving only rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and injured running back Raheem Mostert on the COVID-19 list before the game at Los Angeles.

The Niners (9-7) can clinch their second playoff berth in five seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan by beating the Rams or if New Orleans loses at Atlanta on Sunday.

San Francisco also activated cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from injured reserve after he missed the previous four games with an ankle injury.

The 49ers also elevated cornerback Darqueze Dennard and linebacker Mark Nzeocha from the practice squad for Sunday’s game and activated practice squad linebacker Curtis Robinson as a COVID-19 replacement.

One move San Francisco didn’t make was elevating Nate Sudfeld as the third quarterback from the practice squad. That indicates that Jimmy Garoppolo will be healthy enough to play after missing last week’s game with a right thumb injury.

Garoppolo was listed as questionable after being limited all week in practice, and coach Kyle Shanahan said he wouldn’t announce whether Garoppolo or Trey Lance will start on Sunday.

