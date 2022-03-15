SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a contract with free agent linebacker Oren Burks.

Burks tweeted on Tuesdaythat he was leaving Green Bay after four seasons to join San Francisco, where he is expected to play significantly on special teams.

The former third-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2018 played 59 games with seven starts with the Packers. He had 92 tackles, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hits, a fumble recovery and a half-sack in his career.

Burks has never played more than 20% of the defensive snaps for the season in the NFL but is a core special teams player who adds depth in San Francisco.

