2020 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

NEW YORK (AP)The Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
Quarterback – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running Back – Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End – Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers – Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Left Tackle – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle – Jack Conklin, Cleveland
Left Guard – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard – Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center – Corey Linsley, Green Bay
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers – T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior Linemen – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis
Linebackers – Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
Cornerbacks – Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties – Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS(equals)
Placekicker – Jason Sanders, Miami
Punter – Jake Bailey, New England
Kick Returner – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner – Gunner Olszewski, New England
Special Teamer – George Odum, Indianapolis
Long Snapper – Morgan Cox, Baltimore
—
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE(equals)
Quarterback – Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)
Running Back -Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
Tight End – Vacant
Wide Receivers – DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)
Left Tackle – Garett Bolles, Denver
Right Tackle – Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard – Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center – Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers – Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay
Interior Linemen – Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers – Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)
Cornerbacks – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties – Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker – Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter – Jack Fox, Detroit
Kick Returner – Andre Roberts, Buffalo
Punt Returner – Jakeem Grant, Miami
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England
Long Snapper – Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
—
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL