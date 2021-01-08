2020 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)The Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back – Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End – Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers – Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle – Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard – Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center – Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers – T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers – Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks – Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties – Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS(equals)

Placekicker – Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter – Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner – Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer – George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper – Morgan Cox, Baltimore

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE(equals)

Quarterback – Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back -Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End – Vacant

Wide Receivers – DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle – Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle – Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard – Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center – Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers – Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen – Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers – Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties – Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker – Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter – Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner – Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner – Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

Long Snapper – Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories