Youth Counselor arrested on child pornography charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A counselor for the Centers for Youth and Families has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

64-year-old Donald Alvin Hale was booked Friday shortly before 9:00 p.m.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Hale was a counselor for children aged 8 to 17.

According to an arrest disposition report, police executed a search and seizure warrant at Hale’s home on Rodney Parham Road.

There they found what is described as at least 10 pornographic images of children.