Your Local Election HQ: Political analysts weigh in on presidential, District 2 race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- One of the closest race in this entire election cycle was the race for Congress in District 2.
Congressman French Hill (R) accepted victory Tuesday night, but his opponent, State Senator Joyce Elliott (D) said not so fast.
In the videos above, Republican analyst Bill Vickery and Chairman of Arkansas’s Democratic Pary Michael John Gray discuss the District 2 race as well as the ongoing presidential race.
