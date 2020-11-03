Watch Live: Volunteers count absentee ballots in Pulaski County

Posted:
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Eighty volunteers in Pulaski County are counting absentee ballots as of Tuesday morning.

The volunteers started counting ballots at 8:30 a.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

