LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday on charges related to overturning the 2020 election in Georgia.

Dean Emeritus and distinguished professor of law at the William Bowen School of Law John DiPippa stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the newest indictment and its impact on Trump’s run for the presidency.

Trump and the 18 others have been given a string of charges including racketeering, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

This indictment marks the fourth case against the former president.

DiPippa noted that the biggest difference between this latest set of indictments and the prior two indictments of the former president was that this new legal challenge is a state case. That means that if Trump was both convicted and re-elected president, he could not pardon himself.

DiPippa also explained that Georgia’s RICO broadly designed specifically to go after large groups of defendants, whereas most of the former president’s other cases only see him or a small number of others being indicted.

While the prosecutor in the case has said she is looking for a short six-month trial, DiPippa said the case is likely to stretch out until deep into the 2024 election or even further, especially considering the large number of defendants.