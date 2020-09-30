Trump, Biden go head to head in first presidential debate

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Turning now to what was said at tonight’s debate. Many are calling it a 90-minute slugfest that featured the candidates talking over each other and trading jabs. Many of them personal.

Our Tahman Bradley was live in Cleveland tonight with more on what to expect.

The insults came cast and furious Biden called Trump the worst president we’ve ever had while Trump slammed Biden’s intelligence.

“How you doing, man?” asked Biden.

A gentlemanly start…moments before a street fight. President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden at each other’s throats for 90 minutes.

A fired up President Trump repeatedly interrupted the former Vice President and he lobbed insults.

“There’s nothing smart about you Joe. You’ve had 47 years and you did nothing,” said Trump.

At times Biden showed he was annoyed.

“You picked the wrong guy at the wrong time at the wrong night. Do you have any clue what this guy is doing?” said Biden.

On the coronavirus, the rivals debated the country’s response.

“It is what it is because you are who you are,” said Biden.

“If we would have listened to you many more would have died rather than 200,000,” said Trump.

A question about President Trump nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court quickly turned into a fight about health care. President Trump accused Biden of wanting to kick people off their private insurance while Biden warned the conservative leanings Supreme Court will end Obamacare.

“Your party wants to go socialized medicine,” said Trump.

“I am the Democratic Party,” said Biden.

President Trump took a question about the New York Times report that he only paid $750 a year in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

“I don’t wanna pay taxes. He passed a bill that gave us all these tax bill,” said Trump.

Before the first punch was thrown, the organizer predicted more than 100 million people would tune in. We’ll see if any of the actions move the polls.