Tips to ensure your absentee ballot counts this election season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Election Day just eight days away, you only have until Tuesday, October 27th, to request an absentee ballot… but, how can you make sure your vote counts if you choose to send in your ballot?

Benton County Communications Director, Channing Barker, said there are only a few reasons your absentee ballot would not count.

“Signing your voter’s statement is critical to your vote counting and that is one of the only reasons your absentee ballot would not count,” Barker said. “The other reason your absentee ballot would not count is if you do not get it in on time.”

Despite this, Washington County Director of Elections, Jennifer Price, said every election season, the staff sees several ballots go unnoticed.

“We always have a certain number of absentee ballots that we cannot count for various reasons; some are not returned in time, they arrive too late, others are simple mistakes voters make when filling out the voter’s statement,” Price said.

Which is why leading up to the election, both Price and Barker said their teams have been doing what they can to educate voters on how to fill out their absentee ballots and when they need to be turned in.

“So we provide a checklist with every absentee ballot that was mailed along with their voter’s statement hoping to prevent some of those simple mistakes that a voter might make,” Price said.

“We do every effort to make sure if you’re forgotten to sign it that we do reach out to you beforehand,” Barker said. “That’s why it’s incredibly important to get your absentee ballot in prior to the deadline, so you do have that space if something were to happen.”

If you’re concerned your absentee ballot will not be mailed in on time, you can always bring it to your local county clerk’s office. If you are worried about the status of the ballot once you have turned it in, you can also call that office to make sure it’s uploaded in the system.

