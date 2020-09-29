The United States Presidency: What could happen post-election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Since 1792, there has been a transition of power in The White House.

Days after comments made by President Donald Trump, some are wondering what will happen post-election.

Last week, President Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition if he lost the November election, which caught some by surprise.

“There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Over the weekend, President Trump, answered questions from reporters.

“We all believe in transition. We believe not only in transition, but a very friendly. But when the ballots and when the system is rigged, which it is; obviously it is,” said President Trump.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden, when asked about the president’s comments, responded by facetious, asking reporters what country we are in.

“He says the most irrational things. I don’t know what to say about it,” said Biden.

Trump is the first president in American history to ever publicly resist an orderly transition of power.

UA-Little Rock Assistant Professor Political Science Dr. Christopher Williams joins Mitch McCoy in the video above to discuss what could happen post-election.

Dr. Williams joins McCoy to discuss possible scenarios and outcomes and what could happen in Washington D.C. come November leading up to Inauguration Day in January.

According to Williams, Bush v. Gore was the last time the Supreme Court got involved. In the decision, the court said this did not set precedence.

Williams says if the lawsuits are filed, it depends on if the Supreme Court will take the case and the outcome could impact the survival of democracy in the United States.

