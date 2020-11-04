LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday morning, Biden is in the lead in both the electoral and popular votes.
There are still states that have not been called as of Wednesday morning.
You can see the latest results below.
LATEST POSTS:
- Your Local Election HQ: Political analysts weigh in on presidential, District 2 race
- The latest on the presidential race: Biden leads electoral, popular vote
- Defensive Tackle Tre Emory Excited to Receive Offer From Razorbacks
- Democrats head toward House control, but lose incumbents to GOP
- 2nd Congressional District Race: Hill projected to win, Elliott says the race isn’t over yet