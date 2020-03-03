Super Tuesday polls open in Arkansas 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today is Election Day for the Arkansas Primary. The Natural State is one of 14 states taking part in Super Tuesday* voting.

Polls will be open across the state from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Before you head to the voting booth, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website to find your nearest polling location; check your voter registration and to read more about the candidates on the ballot.

The outcome that will be watched the closest in the Arkansas Primary is the Democratic Presidential race. The Super Tuesday winner is often a strong indicator of the likely eventual party nominee.

We will have teams covering all the big races Tuesday night.

Election returns will start coming in at 7:30 p.m. you can see on the air and online.

*Other Super Tuesday states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.