State leaders react after presidential election called

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- State leaders took to social media Saturday after the election was called.

The presidential race was called for President-elect Joe Biden after winning Pennsylvania.

The following statements were made by Arkansas state leaders (Arranged by time of statement or social media post)-

St. Sen. Greg Leding (D) tweeted the following about Joe Biden being named the president-elect and Kamala Harris named the vice president-elect:

Madam Vice President. — Greg Leding (@GregLeding) November 7, 2020

Michael John Gray, the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, said, “Our nation has come together to choose a path of kindness, decency, and respect. This is a path that includes all Americans — Democrats, Republicans, and independents. We have voted to take a stand against the ugliness that has plagued our country for far too long. People of all backgrounds and all walks of life faced this moment head on, and chose to rise to the challenge. Our country now has a chance to heal, to come together, and to build toward a better future”.

St. Sen. Joyce Elliott (D) tweeted the following Saturday:

To Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, Cheers. To the United States of America and the World, Cheers.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.” President-elect Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/iiZXMlj3c8 — Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) November 7, 2020

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R), who campaigned for President Donald Trump, tweeted the following:

President Trump has fought for Americans and now we must fight for him and the future of our country. A legal fight will continue to ensure a free and fair election that all Americans can trust. 2/2 — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) November 7, 2020

Congressman Bruce Westerman (R) tweeted on Saturday:

We have a judicial system that is experienced at investigating and resolving legal issues surrounding elections. I have faith that truth and justice will prevail, but we must allow the process to progress. (2/2) — Rep. Bruce Westerman (@RepWesterman) November 7, 2020

Congressman Rick Crawford (R) tweeted the following Saturday afternoon:

Its not the media who decide elections. Neither the punditry who demand someone concedes. It’s the U.S. Constitution that affords Americans the right to vote and a system to ensure that we have free and fair elections. Abdicating those means abdicating the Republic. #transparency — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) November 7, 2020

