State leaders react after presidential election called

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- State leaders took to social media Saturday after the election was called.
The presidential race was called for President-elect Joe Biden after winning Pennsylvania.
The following statements were made by Arkansas state leaders (Arranged by time of statement or social media post)-
St. Sen. Greg Leding (D) tweeted the following about Joe Biden being named the president-elect and Kamala Harris named the vice president-elect:
Michael John Gray, the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, said, “Our nation has come together to choose a path of kindness, decency, and respect. This is a path that includes all Americans — Democrats, Republicans, and independents. We have voted to take a stand against the ugliness that has plagued our country for far too long. People of all backgrounds and all walks of life faced this moment head on, and chose to rise to the challenge. Our country now has a chance to heal, to come together, and to build toward a better future”.
St. Sen. Joyce Elliott (D) tweeted the following Saturday:
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R), who campaigned for President Donald Trump, tweeted the following:
Congressman Bruce Westerman (R) tweeted on Saturday:
Congressman Rick Crawford (R) tweeted the following Saturday afternoon:
