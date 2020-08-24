Senator Tom Cotton to speak Thursday night at Republican National Convention

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Senator Tom Cotton announced Sunday he will speak at the Republican National Convention Thursday night before President Donald Trump’s keynote address.

“I’m grateful to be speaking at the Republican National Convention and making the case that we need President Trump to serve for four more years,” said Senator Tom Cotton. “I’ll be comparing President Trump’s record of putting America first with Joe Biden’s record of being wrong on nearly every national security decision for the past five decades.”

You can watch the convention on our website, news networks, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Senator Cotton also spoke at the 2016 Convention, to hear his 2016 speech, click here.

