Sen. Joyce Elliott unveils final part of ‘Healing Arkansas’ plan: Rural healthcare

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Today, State Senator and Democratic candidate for Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional district Joyce Elliott released the final part of her first-of-its-kind “Healing Arkansas” plan for COVID-19 recovery. The plan can be found HERE.

Senator Elliott, in her official legislative capacity, has submitted the plan for consideration to Governor Hutchinson’s CARES Act Steering Committee.

Senator Elliott stated, “COVID-19 will be with us for a while, and we need a plan that addresses the long-term needs of our state. The pandemic has highlighted many of Arkansas’s longstanding inequalities—some of which fuel the protests we see now—and we need to come out on the other side of this stronger than we were before.”

Part III: Rural Healthcare focuses on medical facilities all across the State of Arkansas, especially those in sparsely populated areas.

The plan calls for a $400 million investment in Arkansas Works Medicaid program and $300 million investment in Trinity Healthcare for rural Arkansans.