SC Democratic presidential candidate debate preview

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic rivals are hoping to knock Bernie Sanders off his front-runner perch tonight in a debate before a critical South Carolina primary that could dramatically reshape the race.

The Vermont senator is facing an unprecedented assault from his Democratic rivals as the party’s turbulent nomination fight threatens to explode on the debate stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday. No fewer than three Sanders rivals unleashed paid attack ads against him. And several outside groups traditionally aligned with Democrats worked to undermine Sanders’ standing with key constituencies.

The infighting came just hours before seven candidates were set to meet for the party’s 10th and perhaps most consequential debate of the 2020 primary season.

On Tuesday afternoon, KARK’s Capitol View host Jay Bir spoke with Mark Murray, NBC News Senior Political Editor about the upcoming debate. Watch the interview above.