LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sarah Huckabee Sanders is one step closer to returning to the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion.

The former White House press secretary and Natural State first daughter handily won her primary race for the Republican nomination to be the next governor Tuesday, outdistancing opponent Francis “Doc” Washburn.

Declaring victory just minutes after polls closed, Sanders said “The people in this room got us here.”

“I absolutly love this state. I love everything about it,” she told supporters at her Little Rock victory party.

Sanders has broken fundraising records in the primary, outdistancing her opponents and even sending two, current Arkansas Lt. Gov. Timm Griffith and AG Leslie Rutledge, into other races.

The only daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders rose to national prominence while serving in former Pres. Donald Trump’s administration for two and a half years, becoming one of the most visible White House figures outside the president.

