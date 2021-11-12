Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses Tim Griffin in AG race after he backs her for governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement endorsing Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin in his run for attorney general of Arkansas on Friday shortly after he backed her in the race for governor.

In her statement, Sanders noted that Griffin is a great leader for Arkansans and is confident that he will be an “incredible attorney general.”

“I am thankful to have my friend Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin standing with me,” Sanders said. “Tim has been a great leader for the people of our state and will be an incredible attorney general. I look forward to working closely with him to move Arkansas forward.”

In his earlier statement, Griffin stated that he is looking forward to working alongside Sanders and offers his support for her campaign.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders has distinguished herself as a tough, principled leader with a big heart and bold vision for the future of Arkansas,” Griffin said. “I have known Sarah for many years, and I look forward to working with her as the next Governor of Arkansas. I am excited to endorse her: she has my complete and total support.”

.@SarahHuckabee has distinguished herself as a tough, principled leader with a big heart & bold vision for the future of Arkansas. I have known Sarah for many years, & I look forward to working with her as the next Governor of Arkansas. She has my complete and total support! pic.twitter.com/xnfcwqjpvh — Tim Griffin for Attorney General (@TG4AG) November 12, 2021

These back-to-back endorsements came just hours after Gov. Asa Hutchinson officially endorsed Sanders, who served as press secretary under former Pres. Donald Trump and is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Hutchinson and Griffin are the latest GOP names to back Sanders following the news this week that current Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was dropping out of the governor’s race to run for lieutenant governor instead.

Griffin made the same kind of transition out of the race for the GOP gubernatorial nod in February, just two weeks after Sanders announced her campaign.

Sanders has been endorsed in her effort for governor by Trump as well as many members of the Arkansas federal delegation.

She is currently the only Republican running for the seat. There are four Democrats running for their party’s nomination – Anthony Bland, James Russell, Chris Jones and Supha Xayprasith-Mays. A single candidate, Ricky Harrington, is running on the Libertarian ticket.