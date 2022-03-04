NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The race to election day is heating up with the filing period now over and candidates turning their focus to campaigns.

One such candidate is Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was a keynote speaker at Friday’s North Little Rock Chamber March Membership Luncheon.

Being a chamber meeting, a big chunk of the conversation focused on workforce development and education. But the Republican gubernatorial candidate also touched on her history in Washington and what the future holds as the race takes off.

The luncheon hosted more than 200 attendees, all local members and entrepreneurs looking to network and hear from the hopeful future governor. Sanders answered questions from a moderator and focused on Central Arkansas economic development, law enforcement, and workforce training.

A big push was made for a better state education system, with Sanders saying she believes Arkansas is holding back its kids from a better future.

“We are not putting kids on a path to go into the workforce,” Sanders said. “We may be teaching them a lot of things, but are we actually teaching them to be capable of doing something when they get out of school? The answer right now is no, we’re not.”

Sanders is one of 446 candidates who filed to run for office last week, and one of 8 gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. She’s joined by Francis “Doc” Washburn – the only other Republican, several Democrats – including Anthony “Tony” Bland, Supha Xayprasith-Mays, James “Rus” Russell, III, Chris Jones, and Jay Martin, and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr.

There are also four Write-In candidates – Jason Tate, Dan Nelson, Michael Woodard, and Elvis Presley.