Runoff election for Jacksonville Council Member, Ward 1 set for July 7

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Special Election will go into a runoff, a Pulaski County Election Commission official confirmed.
The runoff election for Jacksonville Council Member, Ward 1 will be on July 7 between Michael Dietz and Jeff Elmore.
Tuesday evening’s election results are below:
- Michael Dietz – 382- 40.72%
- Jeff Elmore – 370- 39.45%
- Pat Thomas – 186- 19.83%
There were a total of 15,426 people who were registered to vote. Out of total registered voters, 939 people voted in this election.