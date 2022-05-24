LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the 2022 Arkansas primary election complete, here’s how the four U.S. House races for the state of Arkansas are shaping up for the fall.

In District 1, incumbent Republican Rick Crawford won the nomination after beating both Brandt Smith and Jody Shackelford. He will face Democrat Monte Hodges, who ran unopposed.

Republican French Hill won the nomination GOP nod in District 2 over Conrad Reynolds and will now square off with Democrat Quintessa Hathaway, who also ran unopposed.

In northwest Arkansas, Republican Steve Womack beat Neil Robinson Kumar in the District 3 primary, setting him up to take on the unopposed Democratic candidate Lauren Mallett-Hays.

Both major party candidates in District 4, Republican Bruce Westerman and Democrat John White, will vie to represent the southwest corner of the state after running unopposed Tuesday.

The winners of each District seat now look ahead to November where they will be facing off to shape the House of Representatives for the Natural State.