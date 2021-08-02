Report: Little Rock businessman Steve Landers considering mayoral run

LITTLEROCK, Ark. – A well-known Little Rock businessman is considering a run for the mayor’s office, according to a new report out Monday.

The Arkansas Times is reporting that Steve Landers has had polling in the field ahead of a possible campaign in 2022.

The 67-year-old retired from his eponymous auto dealership group in 2020.

Speaking to Arkansas Times editor Max Brantley, Landers said he hoped to have a decision on officially announcing a campaign by September 1.

Landers did not share any specifics on a campaign platform but did tell the Times he had “thoughts and concerns” about city operations, though not about Mayor Frank Scott Jr., specifically.

He did voice opposition to the proposal for a 1 percent increase to the city sales tax to fund Scott’s Rebuild the Rock efforts.

Landers has not run for public office before but does currently serves on the Arkansas State Racing Commission.