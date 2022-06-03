LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A judge’s ruling Friday means that there will not be a new justice of the peace for one Pulaski County district, at least for the time being.

Justice-elect Barry Jefferson was deemed ineligible during a hearing Friday afternoon, just hours before the deadline to certify the results from the May 24 election.

Jefferson’s campaign manager told KARK 4 News that the issue was a 2007 hot check conviction, which under an Arkansas “infamous crimes” law disqualifies him from running for office.

Just days before the election last month, the current Justice for District 10 and Jefferson’s opponent, Kristina Gulley, was also deemed ineligible to run for the seat after it was uncovered that she too had past convictions for hot checks in 1997 and 2003.

Late Friday afternoon, officials with the Pulaski County Election Commission said that the votes cast in May for Jefferson have been decertified. The commission also noted that the seat will be filled by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.