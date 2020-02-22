Pulaski County judicial race: District 6.2 Division 14

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County District 6.2 Division 14 race includes Andrew Ballard, Tom Barron, and Shawn Johnson.

All three candidates want to bring about slight changes to the bench. Barron said, “I just think that we could revise our drug court to offer more services.”

Ballard said, “Mediation and when I order the mediation. I believe the mediation would be ordered closer to trial and that way the parties would know what the other parties has and how the trial would go and I think would facilitate more settlements.”

“Justice is expensive and I want to make sure I’m somebody who is very concerned about that issue so people have access to the courts,” said Johnson.

Each candidates full interview is below:

Tom Barron full interview:

Shawn Johnson full interview:

Andrew Ballard full interview: